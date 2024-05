Longtime Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee is moving to a similar role at Wells Fargo, he has revealed on social media.

Wetherbee spent nearly 14 years at Citi where he was best known as a senior research analyst in charge of transportation, including shipping.

Now he is taking on essentially the equivalent role at Wells, which has had little or no presence in shipping research since the departure of noted analyst Michael Webber in 2019.