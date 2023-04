AMA Capital Partners likes to talk about “having a larger footprint than our business space”, and one of the ways it does so is in company boardrooms.

AMA chief executive Paul Leand is also chairman of the board at New York-listed dry bulk owner Eagle Bulk Shipping, having served in the role since 2014 as the Connecticut outfit emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganisation.

Leand was installed by the private equity investors who took control of Eagle Bulk, led by Oaktree Capital Management.