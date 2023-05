Livestock carrier operator Wellard is moving another of its livestock carriers to Brazil in search of better financial returns.

The Ocean Swagman (built 2010) will be repositioned to South America for back-to-back cattle voyages, the Australian listed company said.

The dual-engine Ocean Swagman has undergone repairs, and has now returned to service following a starboard engine failure, reported on 16 February 2023, after discharging cargo in China.