Shareholders in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding could be set for a major payout with the Chinese shipbuilder sitting on a huge cash pile, according to analysts.

At the end of 2023, the Singapore-listed company had CNY 16.6bn ($2.3bn) in cash, which was up 54% year-on-year and total borrowings of CNY 5.6bn resulting in a net cash position of nearly CNY 11bn.

“After paying out its 2023 dividends amounting to around SGD 257m, this still leaves the company with over SGD 1.74bn