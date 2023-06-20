Eneti chief financial officer Hugh Baker tried mightily to contain his enthusiasm, but in the end he could not quite manage.

“The banks are really supportive of the offshore wind industry. They want to lend into wind,” said Baker, himself a former lender, during a panel appearance at the annual Marine Money Week conference kicked off in Manhattan.

“These banks want to support energy transition, a lot of them have a mandate to support energy transition. In terms of debt financing, I don’t want to use the word ‘plentiful’.