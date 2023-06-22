Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management has found a buyer for its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping.

And that buyer is Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The New York-listed bulker owner has agreed to buy up Oaktree’s 3.8m shares, which amounts to a 28% stake, for more than $219m.

The price tag of $58 per share represents a premium on the $48.61