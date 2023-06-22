Wilh Wilhelmsen­’s attempted takeover of subsidiary Treasure did not get very far.

The investment group’s NOK 20 ($1.91) offer to buy out Treasure’s minority shareholders yielded just over 1m tenders, or 0.52% of all outstanding shares, it said after the close on Wednesday.

Thomas Wilhelmsen-led Wilh Wilhelmsen owned 77.96% of all Treasure shares before the 7 June offer.

Now, it owns 78.48%.

The takeover offer was made to create a “liquidity event” in Treasure’s shares, Wilh Wilhelmsen said, with the intention of raising its stake and, once the 90% ownership threshold was reached, re-evaluating Treasure’s listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange.