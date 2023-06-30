So now what?

There’s a moment of calm in the tempest between Connecticut’s Eagle Bulk Shipping and its new 16.7% shareholder, fellow shipowner Danaos of Greece, but where do the two New York-listed companies go from here?

Equity analyst Poe Fratt of Alliance Global Partners has been closely following both Danaos’ $75m investment and two key decisions by Eagle: its buyout of the 28% stake held by Oaktree Capital Management, and introduction of a “poison pill” that blocks Danaos from further stake-building.