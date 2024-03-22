Yangzijiang Financial says it has boosted the target size for its maritime investment fund by 20% to $600m as it looks to take advantage of opportunities in green shipping.

The Singapore-listed company said it has already earmarked $300m of the fund for investments into eco, modern, efficient maritime assets, according to a regulatory filing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The company says the Singapore-based fund is supported by its financial leasing team in China which enables it offer investors a “unique fund proposition that combines the…group's financial and shipping capabilities”.