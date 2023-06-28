Norway’s Yara International has pulled a plan to float spin-off Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA) due to its valuation.

The group said in April last year it was plotting an initial public offering (IPO) for the business.

DOF gets over-subscribed $53m IPO away in Oslo as John Fredriksen buys in
 Read more

But now any transaction will be delayed for an unspecified period.

Yara said a potential minority divestment of YCA is still viable, but added: “Timing will be postponed as the YCA project portfolio attractiveness surpasses its current market valuation, and major capital outlays are planned from 2025 onwards.”