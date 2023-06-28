Norway’s Yara International has pulled a plan to float spin-off Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA) due to its valuation.

The group said in April last year it was plotting an initial public offering (IPO) for the business.

But now any transaction will be delayed for an unspecified period.

Yara said a potential minority divestment of YCA is still viable, but added: “Timing will be postponed as the YCA project portfolio attractiveness surpasses its current market valuation, and major capital outlays are planned from 2025 onwards.”