Floating production, storage and offloading company Yinson production has raised just over $1bn in its second bond issuance in little over a month.

The senior secured notes were issued by Yinson Boronia Production, which owns and operates the FPSO Anna Nery for Petrobras under a 25-year contract in the Marlim field offshore Brazil.

Yinson Production holds 75% and Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corporation holds the remaining 25% of the shares in the issuer.