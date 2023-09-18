A first floating storage and regasification unit for France under the control of Total Energies was targeted by environmental group Greenpeace on its arrival in Le Havre in the north of the country.

Greenpeace posted a photo of activists in an inflatable alongside the 145,000-cbm laden Cape Ann (built 2010) painting the words “Gas kills” along its port side.

The group said on Monday: “Greenpeace activists intervened to obstruct its arrival at the port and denounce the French government's energy policy which goes against the climate emergency and of which the Le Havre LNG terminal is a disastrous symbol.”

France pledged to end foreign public financing of coal, oil, and gas projects by the end of 2022 for all projects that do not have greenhouse gas emission mitigation mechanisms.

Greenpeace is calling for the new FSRU-based terminal not to be commissioned.

Other environmental activists also took part in onshore protests against the new LNG terminal during the weekend.

They echoed Greenpeace’s calls for action but also concerns about the terminal being located close to an urban area.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson told Reuters the company respects the right to demonstrate. But added that the company “deplores any form of violence, whether verbal, physical or material”, saying that the “safety of both the sailors and the activists was their priority”.

Greenpeace has previously targeted LNG carrier and FSRU tonnage to bring attention to the use of fossil fuels.

The 145,000-cbm Cape Ann (built 2010), which is on long-term charter to TotalEnergies, was due to arrive at its new bgv4 berth at Le Havre’s Haropa Port on Saturday but ship tracking data showed the vessel apparently waiting in the Bay of Biscay off the country’s west coast before moving into the port this morning.

The FSRU loaded a cargo from the energy major’s portfolio volumes from Norway in a ship-to-ship operation off Gibraltar.

TotalEnergies has said it will take 50% of the regasification capacity at the new terminal.