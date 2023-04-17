Industry coalition SEA-LNG has lashed out at new campaign group Say No to LNG declaring it has “no place in a responsible dialogue”, just two weeks after new grouping launched.

The lobby group argued that the anti-LNG campaign is basing its campaign on a “false contention” that the LNG industry is attempting to hide the issue of its methane emissions.

The industry group said in reality the sector has recognised that it is an issue that needs to be addressed urgently, citing its peer-reviewed greenhouse gas emissions analysis which is based on data from marine engine manufacturers.