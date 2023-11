A 20-year-old steam turbine-driven LNG carrier owned by South Korean shipowner Sinokor Merchant Marine is being offered for sale in a secondhand market that has become more subdued for this sector in the second half of 2023.

Brokers said the 138,000-cbm Singapore Energy (ex-British Innovator, built 2003) is being widely quoted as available for sale.

One described the vessel as being “pushed like it was the hottest thing on the planet”.