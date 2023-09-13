A perceived growth in the long-term demand for LNG is fuelling the continued interest in LNG carrier newbuildings that will deliver in about five years’ time but contracting at today’s high prices will require six-figure rates and long-term contracts, shipowners said.
Latest Jobs
2028: ‘a nice time’ to have some LNG newbuildings
Ship prices may be high and delivery dates distant but there is demand for LNG, long-term contracts to be had and financing available
13 September 2023 5:42 GMT Updated 13 September 2023 5:42 GMT
By
in London