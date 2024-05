Expansionist-minded Adnoc Logistics & Services has kicked off its gas carrier order spree by signing up for four LPG dual-fuel very large ammonia carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

Shipbuilding players said the Abu Dhabi owner has contracted the Chinese shipyard to build two firm vessels — dubbed VLACs capable of carrying a full load of ammonia or LPG — and secured options for a further pair of ships.