Gas infrastructure & distribution company AG&P LNG has bought a 49% stake in the soon-to-start-up, $500m Cai Mep LNG Terminal in south Vietnam as the country prepares for a dramatic expansion in its LNG imports plan.

Nebula Energy-controlled AG&P LNG is buying into petroleum product terminal and trader Hai Linh Co’s 3 million tonnes per annum onshore terminal in the Vung Tau district.