AG&P LNG has emerged as the new supplier of a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for an LNG import terminal in the Australian port of Adelaide.

The United Arab Emirates-headquartered LNG terminal developer has replaced GasLog on the Outer Harbour Project, according to project developer Venice Energy.

Venice signed an FSRU supply agreement with GasLog in mid-2022 under a deal which would have also seen the Greek shipowner provide a technical support crew to operate the facility.