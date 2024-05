LNG terminal developer AG&P LNG is about to start commissioning its co-owned new $500m LNG import terminal in Vietnam and is poised to go out to the market for its first cargoes.

Speaking to TradeWinds ahead of a planned “symposium” at the Cai Mep LNG Terminal, in which it controls a 49% stake alongside Vietnamese trader Hai Linh, AG&P LNG chief executive Karthik Sathyamoorthy said an invitation to submit expressions of interest on supply was issued on Monday.