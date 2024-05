Germany is juggling its floating storage and regasification units as terminal developers prepare to increase import capacities and bring facilities online.

Terminal operator Deutsche ReGas said the 145,000-cbm FSRU Neptune (built 2009) has been towed out of the port of Lubmin.

The FSRU is being relocated to the port of Mukran, where it will eventually join the 170,000-cbm Energos Power (built 2021), which arrived in early March.