Norway’s Altera Infrastructure has made a breakthrough in carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The shuttle tanker owner and German oil company partner Wintershall Dea have won a licence from the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum & Energy to develop the Havstjerne CO 2 storage site in the North Sea.

Havsterjne, 100 km southwest of Egersund, will have an annual capacity estimated at 7 million tonnes per annum.