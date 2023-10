Denmark’s AP Moller Holding is eyeing a move into gas shipping as it lines up an order for up to 10 very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) worth about $1.1bn.

Newbuilding sources said AP Moller interests have signed a letter of intent (LOI), with South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to build four firm vessels of about 93,000 cbm that are capable of carrying a full cargo of ammonia.