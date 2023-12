Shipments from Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) look set to return to normal after a vessel that was stranded alongside due to lost power was moved.

The 174,300-dwt CESI Qingdao (built 2017) was loading a cargo when it broke down on 22 November, leaving it stuck at the Curtis Island Terminal off Australia’s eastern coast.

APLNG, which has a capacity of 9m tonnes per annum of LNG, can take only one vessel at a time and on average loads one tanker every three days.