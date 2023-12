John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas is set to bank a huge profit from offloading its last two VLGC newbuildings as resales.

An unnamed buyer will pay $240m for the Oslo-listed company’s last two 91,000-cbm dual-fuel ships on order at Hanwha Ocean in South Korea, giving Avance Gas a $73m profit.

The VLGCs, which were going to be called Avance Castor and Avance Pollux, were originally scheduled for handover in the third and fourth quarters of this year.