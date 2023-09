London-headquartered small-scale LNG carrier owner Avenir LNG has handed the operation of three bunker ships to Norway’s Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM).

The 20,000-cbm Avenir Achievement (built 2022) and the 7,500-cbm pair Avenir Ascension (built 2022) and Avenir Aspiration (built 2021) were previously managed by Hoegh LNG, one of the company’s three blue-chip backers alongside Stolt-Nielsen and Golar LNG.