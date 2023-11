The major shareholders of LPG carrier owner BW Epic Kosan (BWEK) have acquired nearly all the stock after closing a take-private offer.

J Lauritzen and Nicholas Lykiardopulo formed a new company, Web Holding, to delist the Singapore-based firm in Oslo.

With the biggest shareholder BW Group transferring its shares to Web Holding and Odfjell selling, acceptances have reached 99.8%