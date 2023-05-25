Oslo-listed BW Epic Kosan has snapped up a couple of cheap vessels while continuing to offload non-core tonnage.

The Singapore-based owner of mid-size LPG carriers said two unnamed 7,500-cbm pressurised ships were acquired at “well below current market prices” through a purchase obligation under a bareboat charter.

There were 64 ships at quarter-end, with 60 regarded as core vessels.

Seven more non-core units were sold or redelivered out of the fleet in the quarter, chief executive Charles Maltby said.