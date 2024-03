Singapore and Oslo-based shipowner BW LNG has bought two of Stena Bulk’s three LNG carriers after the Swedish owner launched a sale of its gas shipping business assets in 2023.

BW LNG said it has acquired the two 174,000-cbm tri-fuel diesel-electric LNG carriers which are now Singapore-flagged and renamed the BW ENN Crystal Sky (ex-Stena Crystal Sky) and BW Clear Sky (ex-Stena Clear Sky, both built 2011).