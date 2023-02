BW LPG has continued to ship out older VLGCs as it brings in newer vessels.

The Oslo-listed, Singapore-based owner said it has taken advantage of a strong secondhand market to offload the 82,000-cbm BW Thor (built 2008) to an unnamed owner.

Brokers said it fetched $55m with a special survey due.

Prices continue to firm in the sector, with VesselsValue assessing the VLGC as worth only $52m.