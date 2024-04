BW Offshore is sending the last of its older floating production, storage and offloading units to the breakers.

The Andreas Sohmen-Pao company announced on Friday that the 20,000-bpd Petroleo Nautipa (built 1975) would be sent to India’s Baijnath Melaram facility for scrapping in compliance with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.