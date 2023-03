Evangelos Marinakis-controlled Capital Gas is being named as the owner behind a KRW 674.9m ($519m) order for two LNG carrier newbuildings with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

Shipyard holding company HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co said Wednesday that the vessels have been contracted by an Oceanian shipper and will be built by its affiliate Hyundai Samho.

The vessels are valued at $259.5m