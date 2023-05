Evangelos Marinakis-controlled Capital Gas has tied up at least two of its on-order raft of LNG carrier newbuildings to Japanese trading giant JERA.

Sources following the company named JERA as having booked more than one vessel for periods of between 10 and 13 years.

The charter rate on the ships is said to be in the region of $105,000 per day.

The vessels are due for delivery dates between 2024 and 2026.