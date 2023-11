Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis will boost the fleet of its US-listed company Capital Product Partners (CPLP) with 11 LNG carriers from his private fleet and turn it into a new, pure-play gas carrier company.

The new outfit, to be named Capital New Energy Carriers LP, intends to divest its container ship vessels, which it no longer considers part of its core business, CPLP said in a statement on Monday.