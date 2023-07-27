Evangelos Marinakis-controlled Capital Group’s surprise speculative order of the world’s largest liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier newbuildings is the “tip of the iceberg” in a spend of almost $6.5bn on newbuildings for what the company is dubbing its “energy transition fleet”.
Latest Jobs
Capital’s ‘green revolution’ as Marinakis spends $6.5bn on energy transition fleet
Greek shipowner says it has been undergoing ‘a silent green revolution’ over past five years
27 July 2023 5:44 GMT Updated 27 July 2023 7:36 GMT
By
in London