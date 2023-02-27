Chevron is retrofitting its LNG carrier fleet with green technologies to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations.

The work will be done by Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine, which will provide engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning services.

The work, expected to be completed by mid-2025, will involve installing new technologies such as reliquefication systems, hull air lubrication and gas compressors.

Together, these changes are expected to reduce cargo boil-off, lower fuel consumption and increase volumes of cargo delivered.