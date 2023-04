Energy major Chevron and Israel’s NewMed Energy have selected companies to work on competitive front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts for the planned Leviathan floating LNG (FLNG) production unit for the Mediterranean.

TradeWinds has learned that South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering partnered with engineers Technip and separately Sembcorp of Singapore, working on its own, will undertake parallel FEED work for the unit.