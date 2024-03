Shipbroker Clarksons has brokered a 174,000-cbm forward freight agreement (FFA) trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in what the shop says is a world first.

Clarkson said the trade was a calendar 2025 to 2026 FFA based on the Baltic Exchange’s BLNG2g 174 LNG route assessment, from Sabine Pass in the US to the UK’s Isle of Grain, at $75,000 per day.