French liner giant CMA CGM is reviewing its choice of fuelling for a series of recently contracted midsize container ship newbuildings in China.

Sources familiar with the vessels said talks had been taking place on switching eight methanol dual-fuelled, 9,200-teu boxships to LNG dual-fuelling.

Contracts on the ships were inked at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding in September, after the yard and owner signed a provisional deal in August.