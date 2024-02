A commissioning cargo of LNG has arrived at New Fortress Energy’s first floating storage and regasification unit-based terminal in Brazil in preparation for firing up the new import facility.

Kpler data shows the TMS Cardiff Gas-controlled, 174,000-cbm Cobia LNG (built 2021) is now lying off the 138,000-cbm Energos Winter (ex-Golar Winter, built 2004) at New Fortress’ Terminal Gas Sul off Santa Catarina state.