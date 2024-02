Idan Ofer-controlled LNG shipowner Cool Company has encountered negative chartering sentiment as it seeks employment for two late-2024 delivering newbuildings, but is optimistic about charterers’ needs later this year.

Announcing its fourth-quarter results, CoolCo said it is continuing discussions with “multiple potential charterers” on the LNG duo — the 174,000-cbm newbuildings Kool Tiger and Kool Panther — which deliver towards the end of the second half of 2024.