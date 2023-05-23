LNG shipowner Cool Company (CoolCo) calculates that the retirement of old steam turbine LNG carriers is set to create an additional demand for up to 20 vessels per year.

Speaking on a first-quarter results call, CoolCo chief executive Richard Tyrrell said the new LNG supply due to come onstream from the Americas and the retirement of the steamships are two factors that will drive LNG shipping demand.

Tyrrell said it is difficult to assess when the steamers will leave the fleet due to the many factors involved.