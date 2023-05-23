Idan Ofer’s LNG shipping venture Cool Company (CoolCo) is starting to include carbon intensity indicator (CII) ratings into its charter parties in an effort to improve the environmental performance of vessels.

In its 2022 Environmental Social and Governance report, which was published today and is peppered with pictures from a company photo competition, CoolCo said it started a pilot initiative with a selection of charterers in 2022.

Under this, the company shares its emission data with the charterers along with routing, speed management, gas combustion unit (GCU) consumption and fuel mix suggestions to reduce operationally driven emissions.