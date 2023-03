Belgium gas shipowner and infrastructure player Exmar enjoyed a substantial income boost in 2022 with the sale and charter of infrastructure and shipping assets turning the company into a debt-free entity.

Exmar logged a huge jump in its net results for 2022 up at $320.3m from just $11.6m a year earlier.

Revenue inched higher for the year at $155.6m from $148.2m in 2021.