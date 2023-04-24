Incoming floating LNG producer Delfin Midstream has sold LNG volumes to Hartree Partners in a deal that clears the path to take a final investment decision (FID) on the company’s first planned FLNG unit for the US.

Delfin said today it has finalised a binding LNG sale & purchase agreement (SPA) with Hartree Partners Power & Gas Co (UK) under which it will supply 0.6 million tonnes per annum of LNG from its planned Delfin Deepwater Port, 40 nautical miles (74 km) off the Louisiana coast in the US Gulf.