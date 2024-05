US-listed VLGC owner Dorian LPG continues to generate cash from strong markets, with shareholders likely to see the benefit.

In a trading update for its fourth quarter ended 31 March, the Stamford-based company said cash and cash equivalents would come in at between $281m and $285m, up from $208m at the end of 2023.

Long-term debt should be in the $609m to $613m range.