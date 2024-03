Dorian LPG is planning to upgrade its VLGCs to ship ammonia as vessel owners in the sector invest to take advantage of expected growth in trade of the chemical.

But another shipowner is betting, literally, that midsize gas carriers are more likely to be the workhorses of the ammonia market.

Dorian LPG USA president John Lycouris told TradeWinds that the upgrades are expected to start this year and will take place as the VLGCs reach their scheduled dry-dockings.