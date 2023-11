US-listed shipowner Dorian LPG is said to have jumped aboard the bandwagon for very large ammonia carriers, or VLACs, with an order for up to two newbuildings at South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean Co.

The Okpo-based shipyard announced on Monday that it had won a contract for a single ammonia carrier worth KRW 163bn ($125m) from a client in “Oceania”.

The shipbuilder did not disclose the vessel’s capacity but said its delivery was slated to be before September 2026.