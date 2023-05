Dorian LPG, a US-listed owner and operator of 26 large LPG carriers, confirmed on Wednesday expectations for a strong set of financials alongside a cash boost to shareholders.

The company posted net income of $76m or $1.89 per share for the three months ended March, up from $35.4m in the same period last year.

The increase is even more impressive when considering that the John Hadjipateras-led company didn’t repeat a $10.5m