Dorian LPG has seen its share price tumble after announcing a big sale of new stock on Wednesday.
The New York-listed VLGC owner said it would sell 2m shares to raise cash for general corporate purposes.
The stock closed on Wednesday at $50.30,
Market reacted negatively to announcement of big share issue on Wednesday
Dorian LPG has seen its share price tumble after announcing a big sale of new stock on Wednesday.
The New York-listed VLGC owner said it would sell 2m shares to raise cash for general corporate purposes.
The stock closed on Wednesday at $50.30,