Energos Infrastructure has snapped up two floating storage and regasification units controlled by Greek shipowner Dynagas that are on charter to projects in Germany.

The US marine LNG infrastructure company, which is controlled by asset manager Apollo, with New Fortress Energy as a minority shareholder, said the two 174,000 cbm, closed-loop FSRUs — the Transgas Force and Transgas Power (both built 2021) — will be renamed Energos Force and Energos Power.